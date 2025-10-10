PATCH 0.1.3 (EA)

New Build Live: 6afcb49ec

This update focuses on improving the Crawler’s AI and overall gameplay responsiveness. We’ve been carefully monitoring how players interact with the monster across different environments and behaviours.

This patch fine-tunes its navigation, awareness, and pursuit logic. Making it smarter, fairer, and more dynamic in its reactions. The goal is to make every encounter feel unpredictable and earned. These changes are built directly from player testing and feedback.

🛠 Fixes

Fixed automatic “Loot All” triggering when bound to [E]

Fixed voice key rebinding not working correctly in the lobby

Fixed Space Shifter rotation persisting on clients

Fixed post-processing effects persisting after death

Fixed bed and prop collisions in outposts

Fixed Crawler getting stuck on staircases

Added new pawn blockers for reported jump exploits

Fixed outpost collisions for smoother navigation

🔧 Changes

Improved Crawler AI pathfinding and navigation

Reduced “camping” behaviour when players are hiding

Rebalanced shop progression for key items (Steeljaw, Molotov, Flaregun, Seeker tools)

Removed redundant movement blockers to improve navigation

Restored missing footstep sounds by reapplying wood and bone physical materials

🚀 Features

Added new Jump SFX for Rock, Dirt, Snow, Metal, Bone, and Wood surfaces

Player jumps now create noise events that the Crawler can detect

Added corpses and carcasses to environments to deepen atmosphere

Introduced new Flies SFX and ambience around corpses

What’s Next

With this AI update complete, we’ll continue to monitor its behaviour through player feedback and testing.

Our next major focus is Character Customisation. This will allow us to deliver the Kickstarter digital rewards and introduce a full cosmetic system for in-game unlocks and progression.

We’re also developing a new primary objective and location:

the Crawler Nest, a winding, claustrophobic cave system built for high-tension gameplay. The initial blockout is complete, and we’ll continue internal testing before moving to final art and public release.

Macabre’s mission system is modular, allowing us to easily add new objectives and locations over time, creating a large rotation of experiences designed to keep you on edge.