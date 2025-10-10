 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Little Nightmares III Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20328814 Edited 10 October 2025 – 02:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PATCH 0.1.3 (EA)

New Build Live: 6afcb49ec

This update focuses on improving the Crawler’s AI and overall gameplay responsiveness. We’ve been carefully monitoring how players interact with the monster across different environments and behaviours.

This patch fine-tunes its navigation, awareness, and pursuit logic. Making it smarter, fairer, and more dynamic in its reactions. The goal is to make every encounter feel unpredictable and earned. These changes are built directly from player testing and feedback.

🛠 Fixes

  • Fixed automatic “Loot All” triggering when bound to [E]

  • Fixed voice key rebinding not working correctly in the lobby

  • Fixed Space Shifter rotation persisting on clients

  • Fixed post-processing effects persisting after death

  • Fixed bed and prop collisions in outposts

  • Fixed Crawler getting stuck on staircases

  • Added new pawn blockers for reported jump exploits

  • Fixed outpost collisions for smoother navigation

🔧 Changes

  • Improved Crawler AI pathfinding and navigation

  • Reduced “camping” behaviour when players are hiding

  • Rebalanced shop progression for key items (Steeljaw, Molotov, Flaregun, Seeker tools)

  • Removed redundant movement blockers to improve navigation

  • Restored missing footstep sounds by reapplying wood and bone physical materials

🚀 Features

  • Added new Jump SFX for Rock, Dirt, Snow, Metal, Bone, and Wood surfaces

  • Player jumps now create noise events that the Crawler can detect

  • Added corpses and carcasses to environments to deepen atmosphere

  • Introduced new Flies SFX and ambience around corpses

What’s Next

With this AI update complete, we’ll continue to monitor its behaviour through player feedback and testing.

Our next major focus is Character Customisation. This will allow us to deliver the Kickstarter digital rewards and introduce a full cosmetic system for in-game unlocks and progression.

We’re also developing a new primary objective and location:

the Crawler Nest, a winding, claustrophobic cave system built for high-tension gameplay. The initial blockout is complete, and we’ll continue internal testing before moving to final art and public release.

Macabre’s mission system is modular, allowing us to easily add new objectives and locations over time, creating a large rotation of experiences designed to keep you on edge.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1794831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link