PATCH 0.1.3 (EA)
New Build Live: 6afcb49ec
This update focuses on improving the Crawler’s AI and overall gameplay responsiveness. We’ve been carefully monitoring how players interact with the monster across different environments and behaviours.
This patch fine-tunes its navigation, awareness, and pursuit logic. Making it smarter, fairer, and more dynamic in its reactions. The goal is to make every encounter feel unpredictable and earned. These changes are built directly from player testing and feedback.
🛠 Fixes
Fixed automatic “Loot All” triggering when bound to [E]
Fixed voice key rebinding not working correctly in the lobby
Fixed Space Shifter rotation persisting on clients
Fixed post-processing effects persisting after death
Fixed bed and prop collisions in outposts
Fixed Crawler getting stuck on staircases
Added new pawn blockers for reported jump exploits
Fixed outpost collisions for smoother navigation
🔧 Changes
Improved Crawler AI pathfinding and navigation
Reduced “camping” behaviour when players are hiding
Rebalanced shop progression for key items (Steeljaw, Molotov, Flaregun, Seeker tools)
Removed redundant movement blockers to improve navigation
Restored missing footstep sounds by reapplying wood and bone physical materials
🚀 Features
Added new Jump SFX for Rock, Dirt, Snow, Metal, Bone, and Wood surfaces
Player jumps now create noise events that the Crawler can detect
Added corpses and carcasses to environments to deepen atmosphere
Introduced new Flies SFX and ambience around corpses
What’s Next
With this AI update complete, we’ll continue to monitor its behaviour through player feedback and testing.
Our next major focus is Character Customisation. This will allow us to deliver the Kickstarter digital rewards and introduce a full cosmetic system for in-game unlocks and progression.
We’re also developing a new primary objective and location:
the Crawler Nest, a winding, claustrophobic cave system built for high-tension gameplay. The initial blockout is complete, and we’ll continue internal testing before moving to final art and public release.
Macabre’s mission system is modular, allowing us to easily add new objectives and locations over time, creating a large rotation of experiences designed to keep you on edge.
Changed files in this update