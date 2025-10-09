Some good stuff for you all today, I hope you enjoy the update!



Reworked some windows, including the Campaign Browser:



The Guided setup menu and the settings menu:







Also are two new windows: One for interacting with the game as the Game Master, giving it direct orders (Not up to its whim!) as well as a generation log for tags it uses.









Skaldsong 1.3.8:

=========

- Added Game Master input to the chat box. Click the 'Game Master' button and you can send a direct command to the AI.

- Added AI Generation log to the chat box. Click the "Generation Log" butotn to view the list of AI generated tags in your current session.

- Added a maintenance notifier when things might be iffy.

- Reworked the Campaign window.

- Reworked the Guided Start window.

- Reworked the Setting window.

- Adjusted main menu to be less 'noisy'.

- Adjusted themes to standarize some colors.

- Adjusted: Disabled left-click pan on world map and WASD pan. (Middle mouse button pan and arrow keys still enabled.)

- Fixed not being able to insert new relationships when right clicking an existing relationship.

- Fixed a bug where a generated item would show as generating forever.