Some good stuff for you all today, I hope you enjoy the update!
Reworked some windows, including the Campaign Browser:
The Guided setup menu and the settings menu:
Also are two new windows: One for interacting with the game as the Game Master, giving it direct orders (Not up to its whim!) as well as a generation log for tags it uses.
Skaldsong 1.3.8:
=========
- Added Game Master input to the chat box. Click the 'Game Master' button and you can send a direct command to the AI.
- Added AI Generation log to the chat box. Click the "Generation Log" butotn to view the list of AI generated tags in your current session.
- Added a maintenance notifier when things might be iffy.
- Reworked the Campaign window.
- Reworked the Guided Start window.
- Reworked the Setting window.
- Adjusted main menu to be less 'noisy'.
- Adjusted themes to standarize some colors.
- Adjusted: Disabled left-click pan on world map and WASD pan. (Middle mouse button pan and arrow keys still enabled.)
- Fixed not being able to insert new relationships when right clicking an existing relationship.
- Fixed a bug where a generated item would show as generating forever.
