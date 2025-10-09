 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20328633 Edited 10 October 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes:
- Haste not working when only 1 or 2 spells in list
- Upgrades now trigger when sleight of hand is used
- Tooltip flicker on quick rollovers
- Tooltip sometimes not showing up in deck select screen
- A few typos

