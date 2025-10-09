Bug fixes:
- Haste not working when only 1 or 2 spells in list
- Upgrades now trigger when sleight of hand is used
- Tooltip flicker on quick rollovers
- Tooltip sometimes not showing up in deck select screen
- A few typos
Hotfix - Oct 9th
