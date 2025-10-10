Player Defense Reduction
Previously, the player had a base defense of 0.5 which halved all incoming damage.
We've been getting increasing feedback that the game is too forgiving in terms of damage which results in people spamming their dungeons with enemies and traps.
As of version 0.11.14.20, that base defense has been removed.
The change is versioned, meaning old dungeons are unaffected.
Please let us know if this change is good or if we should revert it!
New Focus Type
A new focus type has been added which will make the object itself be ever only focused once, as opposed to each individual action.
The new type in the context menu.
Stepping off the pressure plate does NOT cause the door to be focused.
