Player Defense Reduction

New Focus Type

Previously, the player had a base defense of 0.5 which halved all incoming damage.We've been getting increasing feedback that the game isin terms of damage which results in peopletheir dungeons withandAs of version, thathas beenPlease let us know if this change is good or if we should revert it!A new focus type has been added which will make thebe ever only, as opposed to each individual action.