13 October 2025 Build 20328505
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Engineers, 

 

We know it’s been a little while since our last update, but we hope you’re continuing to master the art of track laying and automating railroads in Super Loco World. 

 

I decided to take a small break from development, hence the smalldelay in updates, but I’m happy to announce I am also working on a new game mode that I'm excited to share with you in the future. For now, please see the patch notes for the latest update below! 

 

PATCH NOTES: 

  • Added a difficulty selection with easier and harder options with the ability to change difficulty settings during in-game. 

  • Added Emergency train evacuation. Players can now pay 1000 and 'teleport' the train to the nearest depot. Available through the right click menu. 

  • New Setting: Added options to disable seasons and day/night cycle. 

  • New Setting: Added fullscreen toggle. 

  • New Setting: Added option to pause the game after application loses focus. 

  • Fixed train names scroll sensitivity. 

  • Adjustments to naming in the 'station condition' panel. 

  • Added new sounds and voiceover to the victory screen. 

 

Andriy and Curve Trains 🚂 

