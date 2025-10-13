Hello Engineers,

We know it’s been a little while since our last update, but we hope you’re continuing to master the art of track laying and automating railroads in Super Loco World.

I decided to take a small break from development, hence the smalldelay in updates, but I’m happy to announce I am also working on a new game mode that I'm excited to share with you in the future. For now, please see the patch notes for the latest update below!

PATCH NOTES:

Added a difficulty selection with easier and harder options with the ability to change difficulty settings during in-game.

Added Emergency train evacuation. Players can now pay 1000 and 'teleport' the train to the nearest depot. Available through the right click menu.

New Setting: Added options to disable seasons and day/night cycle.

New Setting: Added fullscreen toggle.

New Setting: Added option to pause the game after application loses focus.

Fixed train names scroll sensitivity.

Adjustments to naming in the 'station condition' panel.

Added new sounds and voiceover to the victory screen.

Andriy and Curve Trains 🚂