9 October 2025 Build 20328360 Edited 9 October 2025 – 23:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Sorry for all the updates but I'm testing and pushing Leaderboard changes up. This brings a new wider layout, I shrunk down the advanced class tab and added in some code to grab the user avatars and toss them into the leaderboard. If anything weird happens please let me know.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2559501
  • Loading history…
