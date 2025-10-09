Sorry for all the updates but I'm testing and pushing Leaderboard changes up. This brings a new wider layout, I shrunk down the advanced class tab and added in some code to grab the user avatars and toss them into the leaderboard. If anything weird happens please let me know.
