HEROES
Hellion
Ravager
Fixed an issue with Toe to Toe not correctly converting Winded into Taunt
Leper
Monarch
Fixed an issue with Purge+ having extraneous information in the tool tip
Fixed an issue with Ruin Has Come+ token inflicting DMG instead of stress
Fixed missing Mastery icon on Ruin Has Come+ token
MONSTERS
Cultists
Fixed an issue with Cultist Altar not correctly granting Worship in certain Confessions when using "Altar of X" skills
Fixed an issue where it could be possible for the Cultist Altar to use Altar of Denial or Altar of Resentment and not have those skills reveal in the Academic View if the first time seeing them occurs during an Extended Confession
Cherubs now spawn with an additional Dodge+ token in Kingdoms
FIXES
Fixed an issue with several strings not using the new regen icon
Fixed an issue with the Initiative order skipping ahead and then back after skill use
Added additional clarity to Rotten Tomato and War Paint item descriptions
Extended Act 1 boss now has a buff that adds +50% Max HP
Note: Patch size is due the Unity version upgrade due to that security breach, which resulted in all of our asset bundles to get rebuilt.
Known Issues
The version upgrade seems to have made the mouse scroll wheel very sensitive
