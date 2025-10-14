 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20328120 Edited 15 October 2025 – 03:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

HEROES

Hellion

Ravager

  • Fixed an issue with Toe to Toe not correctly converting Winded into Taunt

Leper

Monarch

  • Fixed an issue with Purge+ having extraneous information in the tool tip

  • Fixed an issue with Ruin Has Come+ token inflicting DMG instead of stress

  • Fixed missing Mastery icon on Ruin Has Come+ token

MONSTERS

Cultists

  • Fixed an issue with Cultist Altar not correctly granting Worship in certain Confessions when using "Altar of X" skills

  • Fixed an issue where it could be possible for the Cultist Altar to use Altar of Denial or Altar of Resentment and not have those skills reveal in the Academic View if the first time seeing them occurs during an Extended Confession

  • Cherubs now spawn with an additional Dodge+ token in Kingdoms

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue with several strings not using the new regen icon

  • Fixed an issue with the Initiative order skipping ahead and then back after skill use

  • Added additional clarity to Rotten Tomato and War Paint item descriptions

  • Extended Act 1 boss now has a buff that adds +50% Max HP

Note: Patch size is due the Unity version upgrade due to that security breach, which resulted in all of our asset bundles to get rebuilt.

Known Issues

  • The version upgrade seems to have made the mouse scroll wheel very sensitive

Changed depots in coming_in_hot branch

View more data in app history for build 20328120
Windows Depot 1940341
macOS 64-bit Depot 1940342
Windows 64-bitDLC 2598510 Depot 2598510
macOS 64-bitDLC 2598510 Depot 2598511
Windows 64-bitDLC 3205310 Depot 3205310
macOS 64-bitDLC 3205310 Depot 3205311
Windows 64-bitDLC 3591040 Depot 3591040
macOS 64-bitDLC 3591040 Depot 3591041
Windows 64-bitDLC 3715610 Depot 3715610
macOS 64-bitDLC 3715610 Depot 3715611
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link