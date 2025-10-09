 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Little Nightmares III Megabonk Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20328070 Edited 9 October 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Overview

This week have two newly updated battles scenes, City and Mountain battles scene have their brand new art added. A few updates with some of the older events in the game with a new dialogue system and the inclusion of the villain group "Team Dream" and their two lackeys Brooke and Jay. Watch out for them in random events and rival battles!

Changes

- Added new City battle scene
- Added new Mountain battle scene
- Updated the Helpful, Gamble and Lonely Guardian events with new dialogue system
- Added a skip button to transformation scene
- Added new Team Dream event and battle

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3593791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link