OverviewThis week have two newly updated battles scenes, City and Mountain battles scene have their brand new art added. A few updates with some of the older events in the game with a new dialogue system and the inclusion of the villain group "Team Dream" and their two lackeys Brooke and Jay. Watch out for them in random events and rival battles!
Changes- Added new City battle scene
- Added new Mountain battle scene
- Updated the Helpful, Gamble and Lonely Guardian events with new dialogue system
- Added a skip button to transformation scene
- Added new Team Dream event and battle
Changed files in this update