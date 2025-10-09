Overview This week have two newly updated battles scenes, City and Mountain battles scene have their brand new art added. A few updates with some of the older events in the game with a new dialogue system and the inclusion of the villain group "Team Dream" and their two lackeys Brooke and Jay. Watch out for them in random events and rival battles!



Changes - Added new City battle scene

- Added new Mountain battle scene

- Updated the Helpful, Gamble and Lonely Guardian events with new dialogue system

- Added a skip button to transformation scene

- Added new Team Dream event and battle

