Hey there, tactics fans! About a week ago, Unity posted about a newly revealed security flaw that primarily affects Android apps but which could conceivably affect other platforms as well under specific circumstances.

In Windows, the exploit seems to only affect games that use functionality not used in Telepath Tactics Liberated--but just to be on the safe side, I've rebuilt the game anyway in a patched version that does not have this vulnerability.

Anyway, that's all; that's the update!

Tactically yours,

Craig