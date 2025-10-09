 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20327859 Edited 9 October 2025 – 22:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.03 is out now, and yes, the notepad everyone hated has officially been retired. (Sorry to anyone who liked the notepad)📝💀

You’ll need to jot your clues down the classic way now: with a real notebook and pen like a true detective. It’s honestly more immersive (and less buggy).

This update also includes a few small quality-of-life tweaks and performance fixes to keep your investigation running smoothly.

More updates are coming over the next week, focused on polishing the interface, improving performance, and making your sleuthing experience smoother than ever.

Thank you to everyone who’s been playing, reviewing, and sending feedback — every note helps make the game better. 💗

Changed files in this update

