Today's story, I took a nap after coming back from the hospital. It seems the nap took a bit too long. But, anyway, that's not going to stop the daily update of NEOLITHIA. Actually, I got a whole new feature in the cooking system today, which can simplify things quite a bit for people who do not want to cook everything from raw ingredients.今天的故事，我从医院回来小睡了一会。但是，看来睡得时间太长了。不过呢，这并不能阻止NEOLITHIA的每日更新。实际上，我甚至还把一整个新的功能加入到了料理系统里，这东西会有助于简化某些不想从原材料开始做菜的同学们的料理过程。English##########Content################[Cooking]New Feature: Prepared Meal.[Cooking]New Prepared Meal: Prepared Pork Fried Rice.[Shopping]New Type of Merchant: Prepared Meal Merchant. They shall appear in locations such as Liu's Commodity Market and Hottle.[Wiki]Updated the cooking page, added a section of prepared meals.简体中文##########Content################【料理】新功能：预制菜【料理】新预制菜：预制猪肉炒饭【购物】新商人种类：预制菜商人。他们会在疁城的小商品市场和霍特尔出现。【维基】更新了料理页面，加入了关于预制菜的专门章节。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场