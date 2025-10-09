NEW:
- The potion refill rack now refills all potions
- You will now contribute additional candy to the server if you've already gathered 250 candy
CHANGES:
- You will now get free potion refills from the Halloween event at any time - not just only when the pumpkins are invading
- Fish now start spawning much quicker when starting the fishing skill
- The fishing animations have been reworked
- Candy will now auto-travel to the player once dropped so it won't get stuck
- You will no longer be able to use your attunement stone from the MTX store if you haven't purchased your plot of land yet!
- If the server doesn't know your username yet, it will now display "A player connected!" rather than just "connected!"
FIXED:
- Fixed a waterfall glitch on the titlescreen
- Fixed a performance issue when killing the new pumpkins
- A misalignment of online aura's has been fixed
Changed files in this update