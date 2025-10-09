NEW:

- The potion refill rack now refills all potions

- You will now contribute additional candy to the server if you've already gathered 250 candy

CHANGES:

- You will now get free potion refills from the Halloween event at any time - not just only when the pumpkins are invading

- Fish now start spawning much quicker when starting the fishing skill

- The fishing animations have been reworked

- Candy will now auto-travel to the player once dropped so it won't get stuck

- You will no longer be able to use your attunement stone from the MTX store if you haven't purchased your plot of land yet!

- If the server doesn't know your username yet, it will now display "A player connected!" rather than just "connected!"

FIXED:

- Fixed a waterfall glitch on the titlescreen

- Fixed a performance issue when killing the new pumpkins

- A misalignment of online aura's has been fixed