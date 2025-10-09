Thanks so much for the great launch day everyone! Your feedback and comments and support have been energizing. The biggest piece of feedback from new players so far has been surrounding the tutorial difficulty.

The 0.1.3.f hotfix lowers the difficulty of the tutorial by reducing the number of ships you'll face in the first level and also makes them a bit less challenging to track down, fight and kill. In addition to that, there are a few small balance tweaks and bug fixes.

Expect more updates addressing the biggest complaints soon!

Tutorial

Removed the corvette enemy from the first tutorial level.

Enemy attack ships in the first tutorial level now do not maneuver and run away.

Increased weapon range bonus for attacking bright, high IR targets to make it easier to attack from longer range.

Added advice on how to maneuver fuel efficiently to the first tutorial level in lieu of a deeper orbital mechanics tutorial.

Bugs

Fixed an issue causing a soft lock after reaching maximum level.

Balance

Drastically reduced the cost of all missiles in shops.

Increased P-LaWs damage and heat generation while reducing power consumption.

Increased Shango rail-gun accuracy.

Known Issues