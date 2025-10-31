Our first game has been released! Go Amazing! is available for purchase on Steam today. This is a simple game that was built to challenge your patience and maze solving skills. (Actually, we just wanted to mess around with making randomized mazes with minimalistic pixel art. This is what came from that... and we like it!)

The game is completely functional today. However, there are already a couple of fixes and additions on the way including better controller support (we're looking at you, Steam Input...) and possibly even achievements. We're even going to make that pesky mouse disappear off the screen when you don't need it.

We hope you like it as much as we do, even if it is a little simple and blocky.

Now... Go Amazing!