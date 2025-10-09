 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20327613 Edited 10 October 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

10/9/25: Fixed a bug that would cause the "Game Over" screen to overlap the Leaderboard.

10/9/25: Fixed a bug that would send players back to the "Profile Select" screen during gameplay.

10/9/25: MAYBE Fixed a bug that caused a black screen on startup for Apple Silicon users.

Note: Due to an issue on Apple Silicon, the game will (for now) start windowed. Please full-screen the game with your Operating System's keyboard shortcut for the best experience! [If this issue, still occurs, try locking your screen and then unlocking it (for some reason this works for us)]. We'll keep looking into it!

- Adventure Camp Games Team

