9 October 2025 Build 20327574 Edited 9 October 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 3.1: Minor Fixes

-Fixed a Bug involving Shield Maidens when their Substitute Target was killed before they could cast Protect.

-Fixed an entrance issue on the Blackfort.

-Fixed a couple of table legs inside the Blackfort.

-Fixed an issue where Dekkard stepped overtop of a chair in the Greathall.

-Fixed some minor visual issues on the pillars in the Crystal City.

-Made the pathway for Jei and Jett less "angled"

-Fixed a dialogue error from Saz when she gives you a Necklace.

-Fixed an issue with Cleanse being able to be used on Mana Burn.

