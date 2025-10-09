Patch 3.1: Minor Fixes



-Fixed a Bug involving Shield Maidens when their Substitute Target was killed before they could cast Protect.

-Fixed an entrance issue on the Blackfort.

-Fixed a couple of table legs inside the Blackfort.

-Fixed an issue where Dekkard stepped overtop of a chair in the Greathall.

-Fixed some minor visual issues on the pillars in the Crystal City.

-Made the pathway for Jei and Jett less "angled"

-Fixed a dialogue error from Saz when she gives you a Necklace.

-Fixed an issue with Cleanse being able to be used on Mana Burn.