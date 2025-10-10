Improvements
- Added the ability to pet the panda in FPP mode.
- Updated Codex entries.
- Added monitor selection to the graphics settings.
- Increased the number of slots for autosaves.
- Added a warning window for low disk space when saving the game.
Fixed
- Fixed a bug where workforce was deducted after removing the Blessing orb.
- Fixed a bug where blessings did not activate after loading a game (affected production buildings).
- Removed a blocker after offering gifts at the monument (construction would not finalize).
- Made fixes to the improvement that adds oxen to farms.
- Fixed an issue where a giant farmer character could occasionally appear.
Note
- If the game fails to start after the update, the most common cause is an error while downloading content. The solution is to verify the game files in the Steam app.
Changed files in this update