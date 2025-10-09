Added Scale, Battle Pose, and Animation Battler Transition elements.
Added "Relative" modes for Move and Teleport to do such relative to their initial position.
Added support for Pathfinding to the Battle for the Pathfinding option on Move (untested).
Fixed an issue with the battler placement of enemies.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
