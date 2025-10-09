 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20327445 Edited 9 October 2025 – 21:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Scale, Battle Pose, and Animation Battler Transition elements.

  • Added "Relative" modes for Move and Teleport to do such relative to their initial position.

  • Added support for Pathfinding to the Battle for the Pathfinding option on Move (untested).

  • Fixed an issue with the battler placement of enemies.

Changed files in this update

