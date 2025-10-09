Today's Changes:

-Added server admin panel option: XP Loss on Death (33% of level or ascension level, cannot lose levels)

-Added server admin panel option: Gloabl Run Speed modifier (affects player & all NPCs + SimPlayers)

-"Tick Time" on DOTs / status effects is now 3 seconds (was 5, and was accidentally presented to players as 6). Most spells will now tick approximately 60% more times for 40% less damage per tick. This overall is a buff to DOT classes because of how scaling formulas work.

-Reworked how DOTs respond to resists, players should see more mitigation against enemy DOTs. Mitigation for mobs should be largely the same.

-Lowered nearly all Arcanist cast times for better 'feel' based on feedback

-Fixed a bug where Status Effects were not counting towards DPS meters

-Fixed a damage formula for endgame 2H builds, bringing it more in line with expected DPS.

-Added an NPC Nameplate draw distance slider in options

-Fixed Charm Mold -> Created Charm name discrepancies





