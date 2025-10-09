Hello!

This update addresses a few oversights related to scores that were pointed out to me by Jakapoa over on the forums (thank you for the reports!). I meant to push it out a week ago, but I couldn't find the time to test and actually upload it until now.

The biggest thing I fixed was the Pacifist score bonus awarding less points than the Deadeye score bonus. If you're crazy (or lucky) enough to clear a floor without firing a shot, the score bonus will now scale depending on the number of enemies.

I also added gamemode-specific high score stats, since the game previously only kept track of a global high score stat. You might've noticed there's only two gamemodes so far, but maybe there will be more in the future...?

I must be really bad at Mutator Roulette.

The rest of the stuff isn't as important, but feel free to read the patch notes below if you want to know more.

Size: 3.6 MB

Tweaks

The Pacifist score bonus now scales depending on how many enemies there are on a floor. It should no longer award less points than the Deadeye score bonus.

Added a separate stat for Mutator Roulette high scores, rather than only having one global high score stat. The previous "High Score" stat has been renamed to "High Score - Classic" as a result. Note that local stats can be different from those stored on the Leaderboards; I didn't want the game to be reliant on online connectivity. I had no way of telling which gamemode someone played to set a high score prior to this patch, so I assumed it was set in a Classic run. That way I don't have to wipe anyone's stats.

The Game Over screen will now show the high score for the current gamemode.

Updated the localization files.

Fixes

Fixed the Laser Gun granting a higher Accuracy Bonus than intended.

Zdann