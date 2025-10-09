 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Little Nightmares III Megabonk Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20327263 Edited 9 October 2025 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.

Hit traces updates

  • Brontes breath radius decresed 2 meters.,

  • Klymene kick trace reduced 20 cm.,

  • Guardian stomp reduced 1 meter.,

Movement

  • More fixes in the animations.,

  • Added a 0.2 delay between consecutive jumps to keep a bit of impact whout stoping momemtum.,

  • Camera slightly moved down when using Melee and running while not being in combat.,

  • Making sure that the camera goes very far in high speeds.,

Economy

  • DNA drops as been significantly buffed, specially in coop. The also scale by enemy difficulty and number of players, being a direct multiplier of the number of drops + a random range.,

Gameplay

  • Ancestors will reposition when a Spear is loaded depending on different circustances and not always. Scaled by difficulty.,

  • Super jump down makes now x2 damage than before.,

  • Mitral base damage increased.,

  • Mitral decay increased.,

  • Mitral energy optimisation increased.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link