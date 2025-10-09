New Update. Remember to restart Steam so you can get the update.
Hit traces updates
Brontes breath radius decresed 2 meters.,
Klymene kick trace reduced 20 cm.,
Guardian stomp reduced 1 meter.,
Movement
More fixes in the animations.,
Added a 0.2 delay between consecutive jumps to keep a bit of impact whout stoping momemtum.,
Camera slightly moved down when using Melee and running while not being in combat.,
Making sure that the camera goes very far in high speeds.,
Economy
DNA drops as been significantly buffed, specially in coop. The also scale by enemy difficulty and number of players, being a direct multiplier of the number of drops + a random range.,
Gameplay
Ancestors will reposition when a Spear is loaded depending on different circustances and not always. Scaled by difficulty.,
Super jump down makes now x2 damage than before.,
Mitral base damage increased.,
Mitral decay increased.,
Mitral energy optimisation increased.
