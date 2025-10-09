This update includes a security patch addressing the Unity vulnerability CVE-2025-59489.
No gameplay, content, or performance changes have been made.
All builds have been updated using the official Unity Application Patcher to ensure continued player safety and stability.
Security Update – Unity Vulnerability Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
