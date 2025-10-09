Drop into the X-Mode Spooky Patch, featuring Valley and Ship night map variants, spooky cosmetics, the Thriller emote, and more fixes/tweaks.
Additions
Thriller emote
Spooky themed cosmetics
Loadout radial explanation text
Control tips UI for loadout and attachment controls
“Show Control Tips” setting to show/hide control tips UI
Valley night map variant
Ship night map variant
Changes
Voice chat becomes global when in the end of game screen
Improved UMP sight visibility
Enabled “Sway While Aiming” setting by default
Reduced sliding cooldown from 1.7s to 1s
Reduced spawn protection time from 5s to 3s
Reduced muzzle flash light bloom intensity
Improved Valley map environment audio
Fixes
Updated Unity version to address CVE-2025-59489
Flag does not return if thrown off the map
Current race time pauses when its UI is hidden
Spamming the ready vote prevents the game from starting
Bots aren't always replaced on the correct team
Can’t change gun attachments in gamemodes where loadout changing is disabled (Infection)
