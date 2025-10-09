 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Little Nightmares III Megabonk Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20327128 Edited 9 October 2025 – 23:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Drop into the X-Mode Spooky Patch, featuring Valley and Ship night map variants, spooky cosmetics, the Thriller emote, and more fixes/tweaks.

Additions

  • Thriller emote

  • Spooky themed cosmetics

  • Loadout radial explanation text

  • Control tips UI for loadout and attachment controls

  • “Show Control Tips” setting to show/hide control tips UI

  • Valley night map variant

  • Ship night map variant

Changes

  • Voice chat becomes global when in the end of game screen

  • Improved UMP sight visibility

  • Enabled “Sway While Aiming” setting by default

  • Reduced sliding cooldown from 1.7s to 1s

  • Reduced spawn protection time from 5s to 3s

  • Reduced muzzle flash light bloom intensity

  • Improved Valley map environment audio

Fixes

  • Updated Unity version to address CVE-2025-59489

  • Flag does not return if thrown off the map

  • Current race time pauses when its UI is hidden

  • Spamming the ready vote prevents the game from starting

  • Bots aren't always replaced on the correct team

  • Can’t change gun attachments in gamemodes where loadout changing is disabled (Infection)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2265641
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link