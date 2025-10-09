- can place blocks on top of pipes
- Show energy nodes underneath blocks
- fixed bug where one full base on a team would stop others from filling
- desynced blocks will now blow up on your machine if they reach -1 health
- Added timout detection on client and server, timeout out players will be treated as disconnected
- fixed graphical bug with tutorial text and player nametags
- return to lobby after quitting from single player with escape
- also can return to make maker after testing a map and quitting with escape
- return to bot menu after quitting bot match with escape
lots of small things..
