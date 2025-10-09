 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20326913 Edited 9 October 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • can place blocks on top of pipes
  • Show energy nodes underneath blocks
  • fixed bug where one full base on a team would stop others from filling
  • desynced blocks will now blow up on your machine if they reach -1 health
  • Added timout detection on client and server, timeout out players will be treated as disconnected
  • fixed graphical bug with tutorial text and player nametags
  • return to lobby after quitting from single player with escape
  • also can return to make maker after testing a map and quitting with escape
  • return to bot menu after quitting bot match with escape

