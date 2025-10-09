 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20326907 Edited 9 October 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Shocklance

  • Shocklance effects are less visible in third person

  • Fixed an issue where you couldn’t sprint while auto-sprint is enabled and the Shocklance’s Ready And Waiting upgrade is equipped

Swarm Launcher

Breeding Season

  • Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5 cells

Cross Pollination

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4 cells

  • Cross Pollination now correctly heals other players when combined with Explosive Pellets

Crop Duster

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4 cells

Portable Solar Array

  • Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 4 cells

Power Redistribution

  • Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3 cells

Remote Control

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4 cells

Atmospheric Energizers

  • Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4 cells

Blitz Planting

  • Increased speed boost when firing

    • Min: 1.8 → 2.8

    • Max: 2.2 → 3.2

Over Extended

  • Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3 cells

Quick Grouping

  • Increased magazine size by 6

  • Increased ammo capacity by 6

Quick Release

  • Increased speed when releasing the swarm

    • Min: 4 → 4.8

    • Max: 5.5 → 5.8

Tight Planting

  • Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3 cells

Trident

  • Lone Cannoneer and Line Er Up can now stack their damage increases

Glider

  • Fixed an issue where Glider’s Thermal Vent Override upgrade would sometimes not resetting when the wingsuit is fully charges

Employee Upgrades

  • Fixed an issue where Elemental Regeneration’s health regeneration would stop after about half a second

Misc

  • Fixed an issue where the Amalgamation’s liquid flamethrower effects were invisible

  • Upgrade stat ranges are no longer shown when the min and max are the same value

  • Fixed an issue where favorited upgrades couldn’t be removed from the temp upgrade storage

  • Fixed an issue where the Gunship Cannon’s Ballistic Charger missiles would play detonation effects multiple times in multiplayer

  • Fixed a rare crash when sticking Plate Launcher plates into other plates

  • Fixed an issue where you could occasionally get stuck not being able to fire weapons after dying and repairing another employee at the same time

Changed files in this update

Depot 3247751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link