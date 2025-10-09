Fixed an issue where you couldn’t sprint while auto-sprint is enabled and the Shocklance’s Ready And Waiting upgrade is equipped

Shocklance effects are less visible in third person

Breeding Season

Cross Pollination

Cross Pollination now correctly heals other players when combined with Explosive Pellets

Crop Duster

Portable Solar Array

Power Redistribution

Remote Control

Atmospheric Energizers

Blitz Planting

Over Extended

Quick Grouping

Quick Release

Tight Planting

Lone Cannoneer and Line Er Up can now stack their damage increases

Fixed an issue where Glider’s Thermal Vent Override upgrade would sometimes not resetting when the wingsuit is fully charges

Fixed an issue where Elemental Regeneration’s health regeneration would stop after about half a second

Fixed an issue where the Amalgamation’s liquid flamethrower effects were invisible

Upgrade stat ranges are no longer shown when the min and max are the same value

Fixed an issue where favorited upgrades couldn’t be removed from the temp upgrade storage

Fixed an issue where the Gunship Cannon’s Ballistic Charger missiles would play detonation effects multiple times in multiplayer

Fixed a rare crash when sticking Plate Launcher plates into other plates