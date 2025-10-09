Shocklance
Shocklance effects are less visible in third person
Fixed an issue where you couldn’t sprint while auto-sprint is enabled and the Shocklance’s Ready And Waiting upgrade is equipped
Swarm Launcher
Breeding Season
Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 5 cells
Cross Pollination
Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4 cells
Cross Pollination now correctly heals other players when combined with Explosive Pellets
Crop Duster
Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4 cells
Portable Solar Array
Reduced upgrade size from 6 to 4 cells
Power Redistribution
Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3 cells
Remote Control
Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4 cells
Atmospheric Energizers
Reduced upgrade size from 5 to 4 cells
Blitz Planting
Increased speed boost when firing
Min: 1.8 → 2.8
Max: 2.2 → 3.2
Over Extended
Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3 cells
Quick Grouping
Increased magazine size by 6
Increased ammo capacity by 6
Quick Release
Increased speed when releasing the swarm
Min: 4 → 4.8
Max: 5.5 → 5.8
Tight Planting
Reduced upgrade size from 4 to 3 cells
Trident
Lone Cannoneer and Line Er Up can now stack their damage increases
Glider
Fixed an issue where Glider’s Thermal Vent Override upgrade would sometimes not resetting when the wingsuit is fully charges
Employee Upgrades
Fixed an issue where Elemental Regeneration’s health regeneration would stop after about half a second
Misc
Fixed an issue where the Amalgamation’s liquid flamethrower effects were invisible
Upgrade stat ranges are no longer shown when the min and max are the same value
Fixed an issue where favorited upgrades couldn’t be removed from the temp upgrade storage
Fixed an issue where the Gunship Cannon’s Ballistic Charger missiles would play detonation effects multiple times in multiplayer
Fixed a rare crash when sticking Plate Launcher plates into other plates
Fixed an issue where you could occasionally get stuck not being able to fire weapons after dying and repairing another employee at the same time
