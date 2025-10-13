 Skip to content
13 October 2025 Build 20326881
Thank you for your support of Fear Effect. The latest patch is now live and addresses the following:

  • Resolved a player-reported softlock with Glas by detecting it and forcing progress.

  • Fixed an issue reported by a player where the Platinum achievement wouldn’t unlock correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where cheats didn’t work when entered during the credits.

  • Added on-screen prompts for keyboard keybindings and fixed modal crashes.

  • Updated directional pad icons.

  • Fixed a bug where the controller didn’t function properly, with most inputs broken or mapped incorrectly.

  • Added Steam Input support; also renamed the controller mappings, added controller modals, as well as adding legacy controller support, including Stadia controllers.

  • Allow any controllers to interact with the Emulator UI.

  • Improved input reassignment (reported by a Steam player): if two controllers are connected in a single-player game and the first is disconnected, the second now auto-swaps to player one.

  • Auto-assign pad based on first button press; this fixed an issue when playing with Steam Deck in docked mode.

  • Fixed incorrect control mapping when using an Xbox controller.

  • Fixed multiple internal emulation issues.

  • Optimization of internal emulation.

  • Fixed an issue with incorrect kerning on some font characters.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause green flashes at the beginning of videos.

  • Fixed an issue with black thumbnails in the rewind UI screen.

  • Removed AVX requirement, after a player report, improving compatibility with older CPUs.

  • Added Windows 10 compatibility.

  • Added new CRT shader options.

  • Fixed an issue with CRT shaders and widescreen.

  • Added video logo splash screens at boot.

  • Fixed an issue if invalid values were entered in config.ini.

  • Fixed a memory leak with some textures.

  • Improve the resolution of the display when rewinding.

  • Prevent users from accidentally skipping confirmation dialogs.

  • Fixed an issue with AOT being disabled when loading overlays.

  • Added a visual effect when saving from the UI.

  • Fixed an issue with save-data being lost of multiple save requests where queued.

  • Fixed an issue with the previous frame on restart.

  • Fixed an issue with controller vibration values being incorrectly read.

  • Fixed an issue with incorrect pad state when switching controllers.

  • Added and updated sound effects to the UI.

  • Updated Circle-to-Square analog input mapping to better match legacy experience.

  • Added separate Quick Load and Quick Save menus.

  • Fixed an issue with compressed save-data.

  • Fixed logo video playback issue on some AMD and Intel GPUs

  • Steam controller left touchpad now functions as a D-Pad input

  • Hide Windows cursor dynamically.

  • Fixed issue with rumble not working.

  • Pause game when Steam overlay is shown.

  • Fixed an issue with controller mappings not being read properly.

