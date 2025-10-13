Thank you for your support of Fear Effect. The latest patch is now live and addresses the following:

Resolved a player-reported softlock with Glas by detecting it and forcing progress.

Fixed an issue reported by a player where the Platinum achievement wouldn’t unlock correctly.

Fixed an issue where cheats didn’t work when entered during the credits.

Added on-screen prompts for keyboard keybindings and fixed modal crashes.

Updated directional pad icons.

Fixed a bug where the controller didn’t function properly, with most inputs broken or mapped incorrectly.

Added Steam Input support; also renamed the controller mappings, added controller modals, as well as adding legacy controller support, including Stadia controllers.

Allow any controllers to interact with the Emulator UI.

Improved input reassignment (reported by a Steam player): if two controllers are connected in a single-player game and the first is disconnected, the second now auto-swaps to player one.

Auto-assign pad based on first button press; this fixed an issue when playing with Steam Deck in docked mode.

Fixed incorrect control mapping when using an Xbox controller.

Fixed multiple internal emulation issues.

Optimization of internal emulation.

Fixed an issue with incorrect kerning on some font characters.

Fixed an issue that could cause green flashes at the beginning of videos.

Fixed an issue with black thumbnails in the rewind UI screen.

Removed AVX requirement, after a player report, improving compatibility with older CPUs.

Added Windows 10 compatibility.

Added new CRT shader options.

Fixed an issue with CRT shaders and widescreen.

Added video logo splash screens at boot.

Fixed an issue if invalid values were entered in config.ini.

Fixed a memory leak with some textures.

Improve the resolution of the display when rewinding.

Prevent users from accidentally skipping confirmation dialogs.

Fixed an issue with AOT being disabled when loading overlays.

Added a visual effect when saving from the UI.

Fixed an issue with save-data being lost of multiple save requests where queued.

Fixed an issue with the previous frame on restart.

Fixed an issue with controller vibration values being incorrectly read.

Fixed an issue with incorrect pad state when switching controllers.

Added and updated sound effects to the UI.

Updated Circle-to-Square analog input mapping to better match legacy experience.

Added separate Quick Load and Quick Save menus.

Fixed an issue with compressed save-data.

Fixed logo video playback issue on some AMD and Intel GPUs

Steam controller left touchpad now functions as a D-Pad input

Hide Windows cursor dynamically.

Fixed issue with rumble not working.

Pause game when Steam overlay is shown.