Hello everyone!

The wait is finally over! Tiny Vending Machines officially launches today! 🎉

To celebrate the launch, the game will be available with a special -15% launch discount!

This is a pixel-art idle game that helps you turn your boring desktop into a bustling, money-making, miniature vending empire.

I hope you enjoy the game! If you have any thoughts or suggestions while playing, please feel free to let me know through the Steam Community. Every piece of your feedback is incredibly important to me.

Frozen Logic Studios