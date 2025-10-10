 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20326872 Edited 10 October 2025 – 09:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The wait is finally over! Tiny Vending Machines officially launches today! 🎉

To celebrate the launch, the game will be available with a special -15% launch discount!

This is a pixel-art idle game that helps you turn your boring desktop into a bustling, money-making, miniature vending empire.

I hope you enjoy the game! If you have any thoughts or suggestions while playing, please feel free to let me know through the Steam Community. Every piece of your feedback is incredibly important to me.

Frozen Logic Studios

