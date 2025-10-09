So there's this big wacky bug affecting almost every game ever published with Unity (CVE-2025-59489). That's why you may have noticed everybody scrambling to do updates. Me included!

But I figured since upgrading to a new version of Unity requires me to spend a bunch of time re-testing everything, I should throw in a few improvements while I'm at it.

Also, I love you and want you to have nice things.

Changes!

Conversation Seed Management -

A conversation seed is something you said to someone on the street that multiple other people can respond to. There's a new settings button in the bottom right when you're talking to someone. That button will open a menu with a list of your active conversation seeds. You can use that menu to end any topics that you just don't want to talk about anymore.

Glitter Management -

There's a new checkbox under Settings->Graphics to toggle in-game glitter. This is an accessibility feature we had working in KW1 and somehow missed in KW2. Sorry! It's there now. Thanks to the users who reported it.

More Graceful Errors -

If something goes wrong when you hit the send letter button (which is pretty rare!), it will now go back to the letter you were writing instead of a blank, rage inducing, page.

Yours,

Ziba