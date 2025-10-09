 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20326809 Edited 9 October 2025 – 21:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
*The Grenade has been removed from the upgrade skill pool and is now a permanent skill;
*[Grenade] cooldown time is reduced from 20 seconds to 10 seconds. While learning a skill, if the Grenade is currently on cooldown, it will end immediately;
*Added permanent skill [Time Slow];
*[Pistol] TurboBoy: New Effect - Movement Speed +15% upon equipping;
*Due to DLSS potentially causing game crashes under certain specific circumstances, we have removed DLSS and replaced it with TSR-Super Resolution technology, which supports all mainstream brand GPUs;
*Added Buff Display Panel;

