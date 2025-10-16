 Skip to content
16 October 2025 Build 20326807 Edited 16 October 2025 – 18:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dropping a small patch today to fix a vulnerability that was discovered in the Unity game engine we use to build our Loathing games. Nothing to get excited about, unfortunately, unless safety gets your motor running that is.

