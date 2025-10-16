Dropping a small patch today to fix a vulnerability that was discovered in the Unity game engine we use to build our Loathing games. Nothing to get excited about, unfortunately, unless safety gets your motor running that is.
Patch 1.11.11.11.11.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS West of Loathing Content OSX Depot 597221
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit West of Loathing Content Windows Depot 597222
- Loading history…
Windows 32-bit West of Loathing Content Windows 32-bit Depot 597227
- Loading history…
Linux West of Loathing Content Linux Depot 597228
- Loading history…
Windows DLC 954060 West of Loathing - DLC 1 (954060) - Windows Depot 954061
- Loading history…
Linux DLC 954060 West of Loathing - DLC 1 (954060) - Linux Depot 954062
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update