Ranger Bow RebalanceThe Ranger has been overperforming, dealing a staggering 5 to 6 times more damage than our other Heroes per dungeon on average. We’ve narrowed the culprit down to her weapon stats. To address this, we’ve increased the mana cost of Regular Bow and Short Bow’s hold abilities and reduced their damage scaling in order to let the bows perform the way they always have, but no longer be spammed infinitely.
We know that we’ve started this nerf with a pretty heavy hand and plan to closely monitor and tune these numbers as the playtest goes on. Our number 1 priority is keeping Ranger fun while bringing her damage output in line with our other Heroes. Hopefully we’ve created more room for the Long Bow (and other Heroes) to shine.
Ranger Health NerfSoooo the health stats of Ranger were nearly the same as battle chef, allowing her to take attacks on the chin like a champ while dishing out tons of damage. We’ve reduced her max health, health scaling, and regen to match that of the Sorcerer, bringing her stats more in line with the sneaky backline rapscallion she is.
Once again, this intends to give our tankier Heroes more room to shine.
Changed files in this update