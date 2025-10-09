Hello Rampagers! We’re going to be releasing a new patch for the playtest today! The first week or so of the playtest has been going great, and we’ve gotten a ton of wonderful feedback from you all. Let's take a look at the changes real quick.



Ranger Bow Rebalance The Ranger has been overperforming, dealing a staggering 5 to 6 times more damage than our other Heroes per dungeon on average. We’ve narrowed the culprit down to her weapon stats. To address this, we’ve increased the mana cost of Regular Bow and Short Bow’s hold abilities and reduced their damage scaling in order to let the bows perform the way they always have, but no longer be spammed infinitely.



We know that we’ve started this nerf with a pretty heavy hand and plan to closely monitor and tune these numbers as the playtest goes on. Our number 1 priority is keeping Ranger fun while bringing her damage output in line with our other Heroes. Hopefully we’ve created more room for the Long Bow (and other Heroes) to shine.



Ranger Health Nerf Soooo the health stats of Ranger were nearly the same as battle chef, allowing her to take attacks on the chin like a champ while dishing out tons of damage. We’ve reduced her max health, health scaling, and regen to match that of the Sorcerer, bringing her stats more in line with the sneaky backline rapscallion she is.



Once again, this intends to give our tankier Heroes more room to shine.



In Other News We didn’t feel like this patch warranted a server wipe for data collection so keep on rampaging! We’ve also added a warning popup before removing friends and fixed some collision bugs with the Princess Map. Also! On our ongoing quest to improve performance, we’ve squashed a few bugs that should keep performance stable over longer play sessions.



Thank You Thank you all for working with us to prepare Dungeon Rampage to take the world by storm, as always we couldn’t do it without you all! Next week we’ll be releasing a feedback form for this patch after everyone has had some time to get familiar with these changes. GLHF!