A big thank you to everyone who has played the game, reported bugs, and shared their feedback; your support and input are invaluable.
This patch brings a range of fixes and improvements. During Early Access, I’ll be actively working to address remaining issues and refine the game’s mechanics to make the experience even better.
I encourage you to join our Discord to share your suggestions and feedback, as it plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the game.
Bugfixes
Fixed various typos and incorrect descriptions
Fixed issue where units could get trapped between mountains
Fixed tooltip flickering issue
Fixed some perks missing secondary descriptions
Fixed unit management menu being accessible during battles
Fixed general and creature kills not counting in final statistics
Fixed missing music in the general selection screen
Improvements
Improved settings UI layout
Added more resolution options
