A big thank you to everyone who has played the game, reported bugs, and shared their feedback; your support and input are invaluable.

This patch brings a range of fixes and improvements. During Early Access, I’ll be actively working to address remaining issues and refine the game’s mechanics to make the experience even better.

I encourage you to join our Discord to share your suggestions and feedback, as it plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the game.



Bugfixes

Fixed various typos and incorrect descriptions

Fixed issue where units could get trapped between mountains

Fixed tooltip flickering issue

Fixed some perks missing secondary descriptions

Fixed unit management menu being accessible during battles

Fixed general and creature kills not counting in final statistics

Fixed missing music in the general selection screen

Improvements