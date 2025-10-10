 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20326608
Update notes via Steam Community

A big thank you to everyone who has played the game, reported bugs, and shared their feedback; your support and input are invaluable.

This patch brings a range of fixes and improvements. During Early Access, I’ll be actively working to address remaining issues and refine the game’s mechanics to make the experience even better.

I encourage you to join our Discord to share your suggestions and feedback, as it plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the game.


Bugfixes

  • Fixed various typos and incorrect descriptions

  • Fixed issue where units could get trapped between mountains

  • Fixed tooltip flickering issue

  • Fixed some perks missing secondary descriptions

  • Fixed unit management menu being accessible during battles

  • Fixed general and creature kills not counting in final statistics

  • Fixed missing music in the general selection screen

Improvements

  • Improved settings UI layout

  • Added more resolution options

