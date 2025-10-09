Version 0.2.5.5 Level Goals

Updates:

Updated all skills too now have the ability to set a level goal which will update the Tooltip with your set goal level, Level Up timers will respect this aswell, Except Combat Skills( Attack, Strength, Defence, Range, Magic, HitPoints).

Simply right click the skill in the skills UI to set a target level, this is also saved.

This has been a suggested feature for sometime and I wanted to deliver.

Remade Skills UI.

Total Experience is now shown in the skill UI.

Changed the Yellow Hue in Turbo Mode for the skills UI to Teal.

Updated currency system to support Quadrillion.'

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Text Clipping in Range and Magic Skill Guides.

Fixed Auto Firemaking to correctly switch logs, Improved Auto Fm to try auto firemaking again if the logs have ran out, for your current best log.

Fixed an Issue with Auto Combat Switching not correctly updating the combat statistics.

Fixed Imbuing Stopping on level up.

Fixed an issue with Auto Imbuing where the statistics UI, wouldnt enable when switching altars.