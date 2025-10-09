 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20326444 Edited 9 October 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! This is just another small update that fixes some urgent issues. Here's what has changed:

  • Fixed an issue where some spells could trigger the "Godslayer" trait


I'm still working on the bigger update that addresses a lot of the feedback I've received since launch.
Thanks for all the support so far and thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2005871
Linux 64-bit Depot 2005872
