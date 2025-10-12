 Skip to content
12 October 2025 Build 20326433 Edited 12 October 2025 – 04:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I've patched the newly discovered Unity CVE vulnerability.
You can read more about the vulnerability here: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-59489

I also increased the quality of the videos for the newly updated spells.

P.S. Don't forget our next MageQuit Shuffle Tournament is in a couple weeks!
https://magequit.com/signup/

