I've patched the newly discovered Unity CVE vulnerability.
You can read more about the vulnerability here: https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-59489
I also increased the quality of the videos for the newly updated spells.
P.S. Don't forget our next MageQuit Shuffle Tournament is in a couple weeks!
https://magequit.com/signup/
