Thank you for playing HYKE:Northern Light(s)!
We’ve released a new patch to improve stability and overall gameplay.
Version
1.0.1
【Patch Ver. 1.0.1】
Bug Fixes
- Fixed crash issues related to:
・Hyke: Chain Blast
・World End: Normal attack
・Hall Keeper: Certain skills
System Improvements
Battle
- Difficulty can now be changed at camp
- Strengthened World End
- Reduced the frequency of Abduction events
- Adjusted the stun duration of playable characters' evasion maneuvers
Camp
- Made camp events easier to understand
- Improved clarity of character placement
Sub-Quests
- Adjusted restart position after completing sub-quests
- Increased rewards for sub-quests added in the latter part of the game
User Interface (UI)
- Simplified and clarified the cooking process
In addition, below is an overview of the upcoming update items currently planned.
Details such as release dates will be announced on our official website and official X (Twitter) accounts.
System Improvements
Battle
- Enable partial item acquisition after Game Over
- Place enemies that drop power-up items on early stages
Camp
- Expand the area available for camp gear placement
Sub-Quests
- Add boss rematch options to certain sub-quests
UI
- Improve cursor visibility
Thank you once again for your continued support of HYKE:Northern Light(s).
We’ll continue refining the experience and hope you enjoy your journey even more in the updates to come.
Changed files in this update