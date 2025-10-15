Thank you for playing HYKE:Northern Light(s)!

We’ve released a new patch to improve stability and overall gameplay.

Version

1.0.1

【Patch Ver. 1.0.1】

Bug Fixes

- Fixed crash issues related to:

・Hyke: Chain Blast

・World End: Normal attack

・Hall Keeper: Certain skills

System Improvements

Battle

- Difficulty can now be changed at camp

- Strengthened World End

- Reduced the frequency of Abduction events

- Adjusted the stun duration of playable characters' evasion maneuvers

Camp

- Made camp events easier to understand

- Improved clarity of character placement

Sub-Quests

- Adjusted restart position after completing sub-quests

- Increased rewards for sub-quests added in the latter part of the game

User Interface (UI)

- Simplified and clarified the cooking process

In addition, below is an overview of the upcoming update items currently planned.

Details such as release dates will be announced on our official website and official X (Twitter) accounts.

System Improvements

Battle

- Enable partial item acquisition after Game Over

- Place enemies that drop power-up items on early stages

Camp

- Expand the area available for camp gear placement

Sub-Quests

- Add boss rematch options to certain sub-quests

UI

- Improve cursor visibility

Thank you once again for your continued support of HYKE:Northern Light(s).

We’ll continue refining the experience and hope you enjoy your journey even more in the updates to come.