Santa's Realm DLC 07 puzzles had incorrect areas;



Jigsaw pieces with incorrect sizes;



Game start screen beginning zoomed in;



Berlin DLC 08 not completing with more than 120 pieces ;



Berlin DLC 03 puzzles and above sent players back to the wrong image on puzzle selection;



New York dlc 01 240 pieces had not silhouete;



Rome DLC 07 showed the wrong image once a puzzle was completed;



Santas DLC 07 Had a weird line on the shadows of the image;



Santas DLC 07 Congratulations text not appearing when completing puzzle;



Color button would not work properly sometimes.



Hello, friends! This is both a security and game update!Recently there was a security issue related to Unity's game engine world wide, for this reason we have updated the game to a new version that is free from this problem. We will be doing this update with the rest of our games as well to ensure no issues occur!We have also fixed the following issues:We are still looking into other issues as well, so we are still not done with the bug fixing.But with all that said, we hope these fixes improve your overall game experience, happy solving!