NEW UPDATE IS OUT v1.1.0

This is the first of many new features coming to Ranch Mayhem. In this update I have added seasons and a fun gimmick for active players.

Each season lasts 90 real-life days and brings constantly changing weather conditions that influence crop growth, yield, and more features coming in future updates.

Bug Fixes

Fix game not saving after being open after extended periods of time

Fix some recipes being unobtainable

Changes

Reduce level XP scaling

I hope you enjoy the update!