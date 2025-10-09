 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20326334 Edited 9 October 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW UPDATE IS OUT v1.1.0

This is the first of many new features coming to Ranch Mayhem. In this update I have added seasons and a fun gimmick for active players.

Each season lasts 90 real-life days and brings constantly changing weather conditions that influence crop growth, yield, and more features coming in future updates.

Bug Fixes

  • Fix game not saving after being open after extended periods of time

  • Fix some recipes being unobtainable

Changes

  • Reduce level XP scaling

I hope you enjoy the update!

Changed files in this update

