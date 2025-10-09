- Fixed an issue where Contract rewards were not always granted.
- Fixed an issue where the Soldier and King achievements were not properly recognized by Steam.
- Significantly optimized overall CPU usage.
- Added a combat log when the game is paused (Work in Progress) — press Space to advance to the next action of the selected unit.
- Fixed several bugs causing heroes to remain on the field after being defeated or to be incorrectly counted toward final Victory Points.
- Fixed a bug where Heroes could be duplicated (please give us feedback if this would still occur)
Patch Notes 1.2.0.2d
