9 October 2025 Build 20326294 Edited 9 October 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where Contract rewards were not always granted.
  • Fixed an issue where the Soldier and King achievements were not properly recognized by Steam.
  • Significantly optimized overall CPU usage.
  • Added a combat log when the game is paused (Work in Progress) — press Space to advance to the next action of the selected unit.
  • Fixed several bugs causing heroes to remain on the field after being defeated or to be incorrectly counted toward final Victory Points.
  • Fixed a bug where Heroes could be duplicated (please give us feedback if this would still occur)

