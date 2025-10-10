 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Little Nightmares III Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20326293 Edited 10 October 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today, we released version 2.4.1a of Florensia, addressing several issues introduced in 2.4.1 along with a few additional improvements.

PvP defense effectiveness changes

We heard your feedback after implementing defence reduction in player vs player combat with Hotfix 2.4.0c, and we decided to decrease the reduction percentage from 20% to 15% for both physical and magical defence. Your defences are still 100% effective against monsters.

As always, we will be monitoring this topic, so feel free to post your feedback on the new value in the pinned feedback thread on Discord. We'd love to hear what you guys think of this adjustment.


Changes

  • Decreased MP auto-recovery values to what they originally were prior to update 2.4.1

  • Adjusted wedding teleportation to disallow teleportation if you or your pet were recently damaged

  • Various client performance & loading improvements


Fixes

  • Fixed pressing V (to hide players), making party members non-selectable

  • Fixed wedding teleportation being unavailable after finishing a combat until partners re-logged

  • Fixed wedding teleportation being available while one of the partner were dead

  • Fixed multiple instances of damage, forcing players to stand up (dot damages, etc.)

Known Issues

  • Melee characters have unintended movements after target's death

  • Mouse navigation is worse in Droes since update 2.4.1

  • Keybinds / quick slots can sometimes reset themselves randomly

  • High-quality textures can still cause crashes (especially in crowded areas)


Changed files in this update

Florensia Content Depot 384031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link