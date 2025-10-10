Today, we released version 2.4.1a of Florensia, addressing several issues introduced in 2.4.1 along with a few additional improvements.
PvP defense effectiveness changes
We heard your feedback after implementing defence reduction in player vs player combat with Hotfix 2.4.0c, and we decided to decrease the reduction percentage from 20% to 15% for both physical and magical defence. Your defences are still 100% effective against monsters.
As always, we will be monitoring this topic, so feel free to post your feedback on the new value in the pinned feedback thread on Discord. We'd love to hear what you guys think of this adjustment.
Changes
Decreased MP auto-recovery values to what they originally were prior to update 2.4.1
Adjusted wedding teleportation to disallow teleportation if you or your pet were recently damaged
Various client performance & loading improvements
Fixes
Fixed pressing V (to hide players), making party members non-selectable
Fixed wedding teleportation being unavailable after finishing a combat until partners re-logged
Fixed wedding teleportation being available while one of the partner were dead
Fixed multiple instances of damage, forcing players to stand up (dot damages, etc.)
Known Issues
Melee characters have unintended movements after target's death
Mouse navigation is worse in Droes since update 2.4.1
Keybinds / quick slots can sometimes reset themselves randomly
High-quality textures can still cause crashes (especially in crowded areas)
Changed files in this update