Today, we released version 2.4.1a of Florensia, addressing several issues introduced in 2.4.1 along with a few additional improvements.

PvP defense effectiveness changes

We heard your feedback after implementing defence reduction in player vs player combat with Hotfix 2.4.0c, and we decided to decrease the reduction percentage from 20% to 15% for both physical and magical defence. Your defences are still 100% effective against monsters.

As always, we will be monitoring this topic, so feel free to post your feedback on the new value in the pinned feedback thread on Discord. We'd love to hear what you guys think of this adjustment.





Changes

Decreased MP auto-recovery values to what they originally were prior to update 2.4.1

Adjusted wedding teleportation to disallow teleportation if you or your pet were recently damaged

Various client performance & loading improvements





Fixes

Fixed pressing V (to hide players), making party members non-selectable

Fixed wedding teleportation being unavailable after finishing a combat until partners re-logged

Fixed wedding teleportation being available while one of the partner were dead

Fixed multiple instances of damage, forcing players to stand up (dot damages, etc.)

Known Issues

Melee characters have unintended movements after target's death

Mouse navigation is worse in Droes since update 2.4.1

Keybinds / quick slots can sometimes reset themselves randomly

High-quality textures can still cause crashes (especially in crowded areas)



