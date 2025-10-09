Hello conquerors!

I didn't have much time for the update due to fall orchad work and work on the Bellfortis DLC, but I got quite a bit done in the end.

The small map (with a small number of provinces) was a success in the last update. Ironically, even though there are maps in Bellfortis with more than 100 provinces, I originally planned the game for maps of 25-40 provinces. And it goes to show that smaller maps are, at least for some players, fun. So in this update I added a map of Europe with only 45 territories. But the reduction of provinces is quite difficult and probably historians would have comments on the map, but the gameplay is the most important and hopefully it will work! :)

I also had to redo the map selection. There started to be a lot of maps, so now you can find them in three categories.

Among the other modifications (list below) I'll point out the modification of combat. It ended up being bigger than I thought and I'll probably have to tweak a few things according to your feedbacks but hopefully the combat will be a bit better again.. unless I made some bugs in it. :) The game is getting pretty complex and it's almost impossible to test all the nuances. Please leave a message if something doesn't work or the opposite of what you like!

Oh, and I've added the ability to run a map where each faction will only have one province to start with. You've been asking for this for a long time too.



What's new in 1.1.0?



After the success of the small English map, a new small map of Europe with 45 territories has been added for those who prefer maps with fewer provinces.

In the scenario selection, maps are now classified under their group according to their content. These are now Europe (large pan-European maps), England (island maps) and local conflicts, where all other maps fall.

When starting the game, you can choose to have each faction own only one province at the start (long desired feature :)

Fixed a bug with the Scholar character where it would appear without any bonuses.

Adjusted map zooms, they are now tailored to each map individually.

Added a button to show the mood of your provinces on the map from green (great) to red (very bad) coloring.

For Viking starts, the catapult is no longer set as a general. It's heavy infantry now.

The prices in the shop change dynamically. If you sell, they gradually decrease and vice versa. After a while, they try to get back to their original state.

Fixed unit movement in battle where units started acting weird and trying to get somewhere other than where their enemy was.

Fixed intermittent looping of battle sounds.

Nobility will no longer demand trading rights with the faction you are at war with.

And a few minor fixes.

Thank you all for your support!