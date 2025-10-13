Wow. This update was so big it had to go through two additional patches on the internal branch! So, what's changed?
Big Features
MASSIVE lighting overhaul. REDSHIFT is back on Lumen with UDS/UDW. This took far more effort than expected, but it looks great.
Added Facility ambient music by our amazing composer Julian Fung. The soundtrack for this game is out on all music streaming platforms, so go check it out!
New story visuals are being added to the game. Two of them are now in game already! Now that mechanics are getting polished to the point of full completion, more story content is beginning to be added.
Polish & Visuals
Added volumetric fog! This looks beautiful with the new lighting, but you can turn it off in settings to save some performance.
Updated engine to 5.6.
"A-01" decal is now one-sided on the wall in the faraday room and no longer bleeds through.
Re-added head shadows.
Faraday Cage Door can now be opened and closed. (Wow.)
Fog should be working and fixed on the edge of the map! I want to make this look better, but it's now working in it's base form.
Audio & Accessibility
Added a new voice line regarding the facility exterior key, and updated the locked door to match.
Rebound blinking to Q by default (custom input system is planned).
Some new VA lines are scattered through the game.
Bug Fixes
Pause menu slider now scales correctly.
Fixed an issue where some settings were not saved between scenes.
Prevented jumping off the top of the tower. Sam complained to me that too many of you were tossing yourselves off, so with a few collider adjustments it's now impossible.
Fixed a mouse click requirement on first startup.
Faraday Cage Door no longer plays the confirmation beep if it was already open.
Fixed an issue where the player couldn’t walk through the new fence near the tower without crouching.
Known Issues
Player's camera can clip through exterior facility walls. This is more of a complex fix and will looked at for next patch.
Some settings do not persist correctly between intro, game, and ending.
High Contrast mode still does not yet function properly during the REDSHIFT sequence. I haven't had time to work on this while pushing out the lighting update, but it's now on my list!
Escape to menu does not work during credits. (Sorry, guess you'll have to look at all the cool people who've worked on REDSHIFT for now.)
Door sounds always play on Redshift activation, even when not intended.
Facility doors are too loud when stacked. Above bug should solve this but it's on the list anyways.
Faraday Cage Door doesn’t play the open/close sound more than once.
Changed files in this update