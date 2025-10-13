Wow. This update was so big it had to go through two additional patches on the internal branch! So, what's changed?

Big Features

MASSIVE lighting overhaul. REDSHIFT is back on Lumen with UDS/UDW. This took far more effort than expected, but it looks great.

Added Facility ambient music by our amazing composer Julian Fung. The soundtrack for this game is out on all music streaming platforms, so go check it out!