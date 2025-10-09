 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20326085 Edited 9 October 2025 – 20:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features​:

  • Reworked the entire Offline Progression system.

  • The old simulation system has been replaced with a new resource: Null Essence, which is generated while the game is closed/tabbed out/minimized.

  • Added a new 'Null' tab to the Interface panel where players can manage this new resource.

  • Added a 'Welcome Back' window that appears on game start, showing time away and Null Essence gained.

  • Added Time Warp. Players can now spend Null Essence to accelerate all aspects of the game by a chosen multiplier.

  • Players can now spend Null Essence to accelerate all game production by a chosen multiplier.

  • All production rate displays and tank animations now correctly reflect the accelerated speed during a Time Warp.

  • Added the 'Null Store' with three new permanent upgrade paths.

  • Expand Null Storage: Increase the maximum amount of Null Essence you can accumulate while away.

  • Temporal Resonator: Permanently increase the rate at which you generate Null Essence.

  • Warp Engine Calibration: Permanently increase the maximum Time Warp speed multiplier.

Enhanced:​

  • Manual PIP Allocation templates (1-9) can now be renamed by clicking the active input field in the modal.",

  • Added a 'Reset Fractured Void' option to the Settings > Data tab to clear exploration progress without affecting permanent unlocks (Stars/Blueprints).

  • Added a critical warning modal to inform players that the Void is about to awaken.

  • The template 'Import' button was renamed to 'Set from Current' for clarity, along with a descriptive tooltip.

  • Added a tooltip to the Null Essence display in the top bar showing current gain rate and Time Warp information.

  • Added a tooltip to Genesis Forge to explain crafting Pristine Light.

Fixes:​

  • The 'Press any key to skip' prompt in the splash screen was missing its logic and failing to appear.

  • The tutorial visual for 'Crafting Pristine Light' was missing the Genesis Forge icon; the concentric circles are now displayed correctly in both the active tutorial and the Help Codex.

  • Manual Control AI no longer erroneously resets its ON/OFF state or template selection upon refreshing or tabbing out of the game, ensuring automation persistence.

