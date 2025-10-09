Features:
Reworked the entire Offline Progression system.
The old simulation system has been replaced with a new resource: Null Essence, which is generated while the game is closed/tabbed out/minimized.
Added a new 'Null' tab to the Interface panel where players can manage this new resource.
Added a 'Welcome Back' window that appears on game start, showing time away and Null Essence gained.
Added Time Warp. Players can now spend Null Essence to accelerate all aspects of the game by a chosen multiplier.
Players can now spend Null Essence to accelerate all game production by a chosen multiplier.
All production rate displays and tank animations now correctly reflect the accelerated speed during a Time Warp.
Added the 'Null Store' with three new permanent upgrade paths.
Expand Null Storage: Increase the maximum amount of Null Essence you can accumulate while away.
Temporal Resonator: Permanently increase the rate at which you generate Null Essence.
Warp Engine Calibration: Permanently increase the maximum Time Warp speed multiplier.
Enhanced:
Manual PIP Allocation templates (1-9) can now be renamed by clicking the active input field in the modal.",
Added a 'Reset Fractured Void' option to the Settings > Data tab to clear exploration progress without affecting permanent unlocks (Stars/Blueprints).
Added a critical warning modal to inform players that the Void is about to awaken.
The template 'Import' button was renamed to 'Set from Current' for clarity, along with a descriptive tooltip.
Added a tooltip to the Null Essence display in the top bar showing current gain rate and Time Warp information.
Added a tooltip to Genesis Forge to explain crafting Pristine Light.
Fixes:
The 'Press any key to skip' prompt in the splash screen was missing its logic and failing to appear.
The tutorial visual for 'Crafting Pristine Light' was missing the Genesis Forge icon; the concentric circles are now displayed correctly in both the active tutorial and the Help Codex.
Manual Control AI no longer erroneously resets its ON/OFF state or template selection upon refreshing or tabbing out of the game, ensuring automation persistence.
