Features​:

Reworked the entire Offline Progression system.

The old simulation system has been replaced with a new resource: Null Essence, which is generated while the game is closed/tabbed out/minimized.

Added a new 'Null' tab to the Interface panel where players can manage this new resource.

Added a 'Welcome Back' window that appears on game start, showing time away and Null Essence gained.

Added Time Warp. Players can now spend Null Essence to accelerate all aspects of the game by a chosen multiplier.

Players can now spend Null Essence to accelerate all game production by a chosen multiplier.

All production rate displays and tank animations now correctly reflect the accelerated speed during a Time Warp.

Added the 'Null Store' with three new permanent upgrade paths.

Expand Null Storage: Increase the maximum amount of Null Essence you can accumulate while away.

Temporal Resonator: Permanently increase the rate at which you generate Null Essence.