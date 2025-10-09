 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20326055 Edited 9 October 2025 – 19:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎮 General Improvements

Visual upgrade for the entire game: better lighting, materials, and overall atmosphere.

🚚 American Trucks

Added 4 new American trucks.

Updated and improved engine sounds for several existing American trucks.

🏆 Achievements

Adjusted and improved achievement tracking and balance.

🐞 Fixes & Optimization

Minor bug fixes.

Small performance and stability improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2975901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link