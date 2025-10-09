🎮 General Improvements
Visual upgrade for the entire game: better lighting, materials, and overall atmosphere.
🚚 American Trucks
Added 4 new American trucks.
Updated and improved engine sounds for several existing American trucks.
🏆 Achievements
Adjusted and improved achievement tracking and balance.
🐞 Fixes & Optimization
Minor bug fixes.
Small performance and stability improvements.
Update 2.3 – American Trucks & Visual Upgrade
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update