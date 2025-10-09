Added

- WIP of Harness racing is now in the game. This requires a new save. Note: For now, all of the races will be either harness races or flat races. The option to have both and to expand on this with harness and gallop skill for horses/choosing a path is planned be added during early access.

- (Seems broken in testing - we need to investigate) Option to use a custom schedule (WIP) when starting a new game. The option is located under the Gameplay Options in the World tab.

- New stable level in facilities, this is purely aesthetic for now, but you can flex stable wealth. The bg of the horse detail view changes when you upgrade it.

- First version of facility graphics, there are still facilities missing and we are thinking of how to make the facilities page better overall it looks a bit unbalanced now/is not that great.

- Add close button to auction preview panel (you can also close by clicking horse name again, but this might not have been that clear)

- Barn name option to horse options



Improved

- Reduced stuttering when an announcer voice line is loaded in the race scene

- Tutorial highlights the tab or object we are on

- Replaced AI placeholders with WIP art in the main menu

- Training is now spread out to not cause workload spikes, that could crash the game on older hardware



Fixed

- When loading a save, that was not the current active save, it did not run database migrations causing old saves to not be compatible with newer updates. It now does, and makes old saves a bit more resilient.

- Cap grade and eligibility grade are now correctly shown, they were the wrong way before

- Wind level in race pre-view was not a word but 30.532953240

- Make hover panel in race view for speed and stamina more uniform

- Changed check button in auto-bid to toggle button

- When using stable prefix for naming horses, this now gets filtered out in the horse description and uses horse first name instead (new save is needed)

- Fixed multiple issues with animations and animation handling in the race scene

- Horse buying sound in auction now only plays once

- Fade out for the auction clapping works again

- Muting the auctioneer works now

- Changing volume during race doesn't start playing prerace music



Experimental

- Changed purses to be half, to make a bit better balance for the valuations of the horses