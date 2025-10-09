New patch for Early Access just released - 0.3.2.202510091859

Changes:

Potions bought from potion stands now last twice as long.

Bug Fix : Fixed a bug that caused the game to sometimes crash when stunning rat's nests.

Bug Fix : Fixed a bug that caused Scholar Elder's attack to jump after players indefinitely.

Bug Fix : Fixed the Demolition Crew prophecy not working properly.

Bug Fix : Max Barrier affix now appears on items dropped by enemies / bought from the shop.

Bug Fix : Fixed Ricochet skills not providing any bonuses past level 1 bonuses.

Bug Fix: Fixed Mahler's original questline subtracting double gold amount and allowing players to select the give gold option even when they don't have enough gold.

