9 October 2025 Build 20325966 Edited 9 October 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

New patch for Early Access just released - 0.3.2.202510091859

Changes:

  • Potions bought from potion stands now last twice as long.

  • Bug Fix: Fixed a bug that caused the game to sometimes crash when stunning rat's nests.

  • Bug Fix: Fixed a bug that caused Scholar Elder's attack to jump after players indefinitely.

  • Bug Fix: Fixed the Demolition Crew prophecy not working properly.

  • Bug Fix: Max Barrier affix now appears on items dropped by enemies / bought from the shop.

  • Bug Fix: Fixed Ricochet skills not providing any bonuses past level 1 bonuses.

  • Bug Fix: Fixed Mahler's original questline subtracting double gold amount and allowing players to select the give gold option even when they don't have enough gold.

As always be sure to join our Discord channel to stay up to date with our development and be able to give us feedback, suggest changes, or report issues.

