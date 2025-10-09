 Skip to content
9 October 2025 Build 20325942 Edited 9 October 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
updating UnityPlayer.dll to version that fixes issue described here:

https://steamcommunity.com/groups/steamworks/announcements/detail/524229329545071275

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Epic Dumpster Bear 2 Content Depot 1283821
