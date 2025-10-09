 Skip to content
Major 9 October 2025 Build 20325940 Edited 9 October 2025 – 22:06:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Isle of Leil Version 1.0

Isle of Leil is now available after six years of development.

I will continue to work on the game post-release to optimise and bug fix. To make the best possible experience.

Thanks for your support.

Curtis.

