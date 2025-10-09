- Fixed Forest of Silence map being glitched when re-entering after rescuing the Earth Crystal.
- Fixed a bug where after defeating Flamerus Rex and entering the Sand Temple, you would go out of bounds.
- Fixed bug with 'Exit' on the title screen not closing to the desktop immediately requiring more inputs than it should.
- Fixed flares with bloom being too high, which were more evident in the Wellspring and Winter Temple areas.
- Fixed screen resolution not defaulting to native 1280x800 on Steam Deck.
3.0.3 Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update