9 October 2025 Build 20325863 Edited 9 October 2025 – 19:19:20 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed Forest of Silence map being glitched when re-entering after rescuing the Earth Crystal.
  • Fixed a bug where after defeating Flamerus Rex and entering the Sand Temple, you would go out of bounds.
  • Fixed bug with 'Exit' on the title screen not closing to the desktop immediately requiring more inputs than it should.
  • Fixed flares with bloom being too high, which were more evident in the Wellspring and Winter Temple areas.
  • Fixed screen resolution not defaulting to native 1280x800 on Steam Deck.

