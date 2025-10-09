After some feedback from players and a thorough test, we found a few choices that were not marked as potentially bad in story mode. That might lead to missing out on a good ending when playing according to this mode. These problems have now been fixed, and we hope that now all possible combinations of choices that are marked in blue in story mode are now leading to a good ending.
THank you for your feedback and enjoy "My Silly Science Summer in the Past"!
Small patch of story mode
Update notes via Steam Community
After some feedback from players and a thorough test, we found a few choices that were not marked as potentially bad in story mode. That might lead to missing out on a good ending when playing according to this mode. These problems have now been fixed, and we hope that now all possible combinations of choices that are marked in blue in story mode are now leading to a good ending.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update