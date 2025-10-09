 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20325844 Edited 9 October 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After some feedback from players and a thorough test, we found a few choices that were not marked as potentially bad in story mode. That might lead to missing out on a good ending when playing according to this mode. These problems have now been fixed, and we hope that now all possible combinations of choices that are marked in blue in story mode are now leading to a good ending.
THank you for your feedback and enjoy "My Silly Science Summer in the Past"!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3645711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link